/Ramayana update: Makers to unveil the next teaser Rama on THIS date

Ramayana is one of the most anticipated films of 2026, envisioned as a grand cinematic spectacle mounted on a truly global scale. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the two-part epic stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol and Ravi Dubey in key roles. The film’s producer, Namit Malhotra, revealed that the film’s next glimpse, ‘Rama’ would be unveiled on April 2.

Malhotra took to his social media on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, observed on March 27, to share a deeply personal note about the journey behind Ramayana, while also unveiling a major update.

Malhotra's post on Instagram read, “Shubh Rama Navami, This is a story that belongs to all of us, and every step we take has been guided by a deep sense of responsibility, devotion, and care to bring our very own Ramayana to life in its truest spirit and scale with utmost sincerity. We look forward to sharing the next glimpse, ‘Rama’ on 2nd April, on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, as we begin to showcase all these years of our effort through a grand world reveal with fans, celebrating this moment across the world.

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Thank you for your love, faith, and patience.

Namit Malhotra"

About Ramayana, the film

Set nearly 5,000 years in the past and cherished by billions, Ramayana is far more than mythology, it is an eternal heritage that continues to resonate across generations. The film’s first look sparked a massive global frenzy, with a multi-city India launch and a striking Times Square showcase highlighting its scale and ambition. Building on this momentum, the upcoming reveal is positioned not just as an announcement, but as a global fan celebration of Rama, uniting audiences across geographies.

With Ranbir Kapoor stepping into the role of Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Rocking Star Yash as the formidable Ravana, Sunny Deol as the mighty Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Ramayana is shaping up to be a spectacle that everyone is looking forward to.

Now all eyes will be on the unveiling of ‘Rama’ on Hanuman Jayanti.