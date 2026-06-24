/Alka Yagnik’s musical journey: Celebrating the voice that defined generations in Bollywood

Alka Yagnik is considered one of the most prolific and influential singers of India. Being a voice that defined generations of heroines in Indian cinema, Yagnik has delivered multiple hits to the nation, achieving widespread popularity over many years.
Alka Yagnik is an Indian playback singer who worked primarily in Hindi cinema from the 1980s to the mid-2010s. Lending her voice to leading Bollywood actresses like Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla, and many others, she is celebrated for her extraordinary vocal range with a career spanning over four decades. With her versatile and unmatched voice, Yagnik has received numerous awards and accolades. Adding to her achievements, she was recently honoured with the Padma Shri on June 23.
The legendary artist was born in Kolkata on March 20, 1966, to father Dharmendra Shankar and mother Shubha, who introduced her to Indian classical music. She began singing for All India Radio at the age of six. After relocating to Mumbai with her mother at the age of 10, she eventually paved her path in Bollywood.
Being introduced by Raj Kapoor and getting an offer from Laxmikant Shantaram Kudalkar, Yagnik made her Bollywood playback singing debut in 1980 with the song "Thirkat Ang".
After making her entry in Bollywood, she started delivering iconic soundtracks. Yagnik lent her voice to actress Raakhee Gulzar in the song "Mere Angne Mein" and achieved widespread recognition. One after another, the singer delivered iconic hits and soon began drawing attention for her remarkable voice. She achieved her breakthrough in 1988 with the chart-topping classic "Ek Do Teen" from Tezaab, which features Madhuri Dixit.
Skyrocketing to nationwide superstar status, the artist was offered several projects in the 1990s and 2000s with films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Raja Hindustani, and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. With her magical voice, Alka Yagnik achieved milestones in her career.
Her most popular hits are “Ek Do Teen” from Tezaab, “Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai” from Khalnayak, “Tip Tip Barsa Pani” from Mohra, “Tum Paas Aaye” from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, “Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai” from Saajan, “Chura Ke Dil Mera” from Main Khiladi Tu Anari, "Agar Tum Saath Ho" from Tamasha and more.
Known as one of the iconic Indian playback singers, Alka Yagnik dominated Bollywood music from the 1980s to the 2010s. Known as the Queen of Bollywood music, Yagnik delivered over a thousand songs and defined the golden era in the film industry with her unmatched voice.
Celebrated for her vocal legacy spanning over four decades, Alka Yagnik amassed an incredible stack of awards, which includes the prestigious Padma Bhushan, two National Film Awards, seven Filmfare Awards, and a Guinness World Record.
On June 23, the artist is also honoured with the Padma Shri by the President of India, Draupadi Murmu.