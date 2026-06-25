/Alka Yagnik spotted in wheelchair after receiving Padma Bhushan award; leaves fans concerned

Just a day after Alka Yagnik stepped out into the spotlight of her severe health-related news, the legendary playback singer has once again left her massive global fanbase deeply worried. A new video of the veteran singer has surfaced online, showing her in a wheelchair at the recent Padma Awards ceremony and sparked concern among her fans.

Padma Shri Alka Yagnik spotted in a wheelchair

On June 23 (Tuesday), Alka Yagnik was honoured with the Padma Bhushan by the Honourable President of India, Droupadi Murmu. However, her appearance at the prestigious award ceremony left fans concerned, as the legendary singer seemed to be in poor health.

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As the singer walked up to the stage to receive her award from President Murmu, Yagnik was seen needing assitance to walk.

Just a day after ceremony, a new video has surfaced online, which shows Yagnik seated in a wheelchair at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. While fans were still processing the news of her hearing loss, her recent fragile appearance has raised fresh concerns, prompting well-wishers to pray for her swift recovery.

Alka Yagnik speaks about her fragile appearance

On June 24 (Wednesday), the national award winner took to Instagram to share an update on her health. She said, "For the last two years, I have stayed away from the spotlight, from public appearances, and from sharing much of my journey. Many of you knew I am going through difficult health, and through it all, your love, prayers, messages, and unwavering support have stayed with me every step of the way."

After staying away from the spotlight for a considerable amount of time, the singer announced in 2024 that she has a rare hearing disorder, caused by a sudden viral attack. The condition severely affected her hearing, forcing her to step away from the music industry and professional singing.

Due to difficulty in hearing, she is unable to take up new projects. "Composers approach me now and then. But I am not able to do it," she told NDTV.

About Alka Yagnik