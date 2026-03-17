LPG cylinders have become the talk of the entire country amid the Iran-US-Israel war, and now superstar Akshay Kumar has also addressed the issue, revealing that his wife, Twinkle Khanna, has ordered two induction stoves.

Concern over domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) continues to grow as reports of a shortage have made headlines, creating worry across the country.

Akshay Kumar addresses LPG shortage in Mumbai

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On Tuesday (March 17), the actor attended an event at the BMC headquarters in Mumbai, where he addressed the LPG cylinder shortage, saying that his wife, as a precautionary measure, has ordered two induction stoves.

''So my wife day before yesterday. See abhi tak toh nahi hai problem koi. Lekin, what is that another oven which has come, induction kind of a thing, toh do kharide. Toh aap bhi khareed lijiye (I've not faced any problem so far. But my wife has ordered two induction stoves. So you should also buy one)," he said.

Kumar interacted with the media during a press conference held at the BMC headquarters, where Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani announced the Mumbai Clean League.

However, in the recent inter-ministerial briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, maintains, "LPG situation is concerning."

She said, “Regarding natural gas, as I told you, the Government of India is making efforts, and it would be beneficial if all commercial LPG consumers shifted to PNG.”

Talking about the new initiative, the actor appealed to the citizens to participate in the competition to keep the city clean. Saying that he had come directly from shooting, the actor added,"I took time out from shooting today to come here because this issue (cleanliness) is important. We need to move forward with a positive mindset.''

"This can change a lot. We always depend on the BMC for cleanliness, but as citizens, what do we do? Now the time has come for citizens to act," Kumar added.

Akshay Kumar on the work front