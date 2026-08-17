/After Awarapan 2, Vishesh Bhatt gives major update on Emraan Hashmi’s Jannat 3

Following the release of Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2, producer Vishesh Bhatt has shared that Jannat 3 is being considered, and the team is working on the script of the film. The movie was released nearly two decades ago and featured the actor as Arjun Dixit.

The update comes at a time when Hashmi's Awarapan 2 is running successfully in theatres and has garnered a lot of attention among fans.

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Vishesh Bhatt on Jannat 3

During an interview on Zoom, Vishesh Bhatt opened up about his plans following Awarapan 2 and assured fans that he is exploring Jannat next. "After Awarapan, I am definitely looking into Jannat 3,” the producer said.

When asked if the script had already been finalised, Bhatt added, "Vahi cheez pe kaam chal raha hain" (That same thing is being worked on).

While the update confirms that the sequel to the 2008 film is on the line, makers have not revealed any other details. It is also yet to be officially confirmed whether Emraan Hashmi will reprise his role in the new film.

About Jannat

The franchise began in 2008 and was directed by Kunal Deshmukh and produced by Mukesh Bhatt. The romantic crime drama starred Hashmi opposite Sonal Chauhan.

Hashmi played Arjun Dixit, a young man fascinated by money and gambling. His relationship with Zoya, played by Chauhan, becomes increasingly complicated as his ambitions draw him deeper into the world of match-fixing. The music also became popular among the fans.

Four years later, Jannat 2 was released, with Hashmi once again headlining the film. The cast also featured Randeep Hooda and Esha Gupta, and the sequel shifted its focus towards the illegal arms trade.

Vishesh Bhatt on Awarapan 2

In the same interview, he also spoke about Awarapan 2. According to the producer, "Nobody in the market came to buy the film. We put our own money into it. Yes, the market did wake up when the film was ready."