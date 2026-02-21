/'I was lost. And you helped me...' Hrithik Roshan pays emotional tribute to MM Baig

Hrithik Roshan has paid a heartfelt tribute to his mentor and veteran filmmaker M. M. Baig. On Friday, Baig was found dead at his residence in Lokhandwala, Mumbai, after his neighbours complained of a foul smell. He was 76 years old.

Baig has been known for his work in the 1980s and 90s. In his career, he has worked with several renowned filmmakers, Vimal Kumar, J. Om Prakash, and Rakesh Roshan, on films like Aadmi Khilona Hai, Karz Chukana Hai, Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharnii, and Kala Bazaar, Kishen Kanhaiya, among others. Apart from his work as a director, he was also the father of the yesteryear child artist Baby Guddu, who acted in films such as Razia Sultan.

Hrithik Roshan's tribute to mentor MM Baig

A day after the news of Baig’s passing broke, Hrithik Roshan paid tribute to the late filmmaker, who was his mentor when he was 18 years old and preparing to make his acting debut.



Sharing a picture of Baig, the actor expressed gratitude to him for being the teacher he needed at the start of his journey. He credited Baig with playing a crucial role in shaping his career.



Baig reportedly assisted Roshan with diction and dialogue delivery before his debut in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai in 2000.



''My dear Baigji, I will forever be grateful to you for being the teacher I so needed at the start of my journey as an actor. You helped me gain confidence over my speech and delivery ... you were instrumental in shaping the actor in me. For helping me overcome my shyness , at the same time empowering my vulnerability. I was lost. And you helped me find my way . Back when I was only 18years old. I still practice the lessons to this day. I will miss you.Rest in peace, my teacher - M.M Baig.'' he wrote.

MM Baig's body was found at his home

Baig’s death was confirmed by his publicist, Hania Zaveri, who stated that he had been unwell for quite some time and had not stepped out of his house for a few days.

“He was unwell for quite some time. Since, he didn’t come out of the house for four-five days, the neighbours complained to the cops about a foul place coming from his house. The police opened the door and found Baig sahab’s dead body and informed his daughter about it. They later took his body to Cooper Hospital for post-mortem at around 1:30-2:00 am. He was a loving man. I pray for his departed soul,” Zaveri told PTI.



The exact reason behind his death has not been revealed yet.

