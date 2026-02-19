/MM Baig found dead at home; neighbours alerted police after foul smell

In a shocking turn of events, veteran filmmaker MM Baig was found dead at his residence. He was 70. He was the father of the yesteryear child artist Baby Guddu, who acted in films such as Razia Sultan.

Baig’s body was discovered at his home after neighbours complained about a foul smell coming from the house.



Baig’s publicist, Hania Zaveri, confirmed the death, stating that his body was taken to Cooper Hospital in Mumbai for a post-mortem.

“He was unwell for quite some time. Since, he didn’t come out of the house for four-five days, the neighbours complained to the cops about a foul place coming from his house. The police opened the door and found Baig sahab’s dead body and informed his daughter about it. They later took his body to Cooper Hospital for post-mortem at around 1:30-2:00 am. He was a loving man. I pray for his departed soul,” Zaveri told PTI.

Who was MM Baig?

MM Baig was a well-known personality in Indian cinema during the 1980s and directed several films in the 1980s and 1990s. He began his career as an assistant and worked with several prominent filmmakers such as Vimal Kumar, J. Om Prakash, and Rakesh Roshan on films like Aadmi Khilona Hai, Karz Chukana Hai, Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharnii, and Kala Bazaar, Kishen Kanhaiya, among others.



He also directed Chhoti Bahu, a Hindi family drama starring Deepak Tijori and Shilpa Shirodkar. The other film that he directed Masoom Gawah, starring Naseeruddin Shah, although the film was never released.

It has been said that Baig, who worked with Rakesh Roshan, also helped his son Hrithik Roshan during the early years of his career. He reportedly assisted him with diction and dialogue delivery before his debut in the film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

Father of child star Baby Guddu