/'Don’t be afraid of the diagnosis…':Priyanka Chopra speaks about diabetes stigma

Hollywood superstar and global icon Priyanka Chopra has been recognised by National Geographic as one of its prestigious NatGeo33 Changemakers, an initiative celebrating individuals who are rising to meet some of the most critical challenges of our time and creating meaningful impact across the world.

Featured as part of the National Geographic 33, inspired by the publication’s 33 founders, Priyanka has been honoured for her continued efforts toward health awareness and equality, particularly in addressing the stigma surrounding Type 1 diabetes, she said, "Don't be afraid of the diagnosis. You can handle and live with this condition and actually thrive with it."

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Through her work with Beyond Type 1, the nonprofit co-founded by her husband Nick Jonas, Priyanka has been actively working to spread awareness about the autoimmune disease, especially in India, which has the highest number of children and teenagers living with Type 1 diabetes globally.

As a board member of Beyond Type 1 for the past five years, Priyanka has played an important role in amplifying education and early detection efforts in India. Through digital campaigns, viral educational videos and the recruitment of diabetes ambassadors across the country, she has helped address widespread misinformation surrounding the disease and directed people toward life-saving resources.

In her post, Priyanka highlighted the importance of awareness and early diagnosis, sharing how learning about Type 1 diabetes through Nick Jonas changed her understanding of the condition and inspired her to support initiatives that empower communities through knowledge and access to care.

This recognition adds to Priyanka’s long-standing commitment to humanitarian causes. The actress has spent over a decade working with UNICEF, where she was appointed UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in 2016, advocating for children’s rights, education, gender equality and health awareness across multiple global initiatives.

Over the years, Priyanka has consistently used her global platform to spotlight critical social issues, from supporting girls’ education and child rights to promoting health awareness and humanitarian relief efforts.