Watch: Shah Rukh Khan shares a filmy message for fans, educating them about COVID-19

Trust Shah Rukh Khan to make a conversation hearty. In a new Twitter/Instagram video, the Bollywood star spoke to his fans on coronavirus.

Addressing one and all, Shah Rukh can be seen talking about the symptoms of COVID-19 by taking help of his films from which he picks scenes to educate the viewers/ listeners.

He mentioned films like ‘Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman’, ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’, ‘Chennai Express’ and others. He even spoke about using the right kind of masks and not the kind his character wore in films like ‘Baazigar’ and ‘Badshah’.

With black sunglasses, denim jacket, long hair swept inside a beanie, Shah Rukh Khan sure looks like he’s enjoying his quarantine time keeping himself engaged.

His post s tagged, “InshaAllah #JantaCurfew will help against the spread of virus, though we may have to do this again. The clapping brought so much cheer. So a reminder of safeguards, with some cheer... Pls take it in the right spirit. To all relentlessly working today - Extremely Grateful. Thx!”

At the end of his message, he played the tune of Deep Purple’s Smoke on the Water.

Meanwhile, yesterday, Bollywood celebs joined other Indians in appreciating health workers.

