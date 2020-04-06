Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' to not get Eid release due to COVID-19 crisis?

Almost nothing sounds impossible anymore thanks to coronavirus crisis that has stopped time for the world. With people sitting in their homes as countries exercise lockdown owing to the outbreak of the virus, most films and productions have paused for the time being.

In Hindi cinema, it started with Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi that was scheduled for March 2020 release and was postponed just in time. Now, according to reports, Salman Khan starrer ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ will miss its Eid release date owing to lockdown.

The film still has a couple days of shoot left and with all the studios shut and people being asked to refrain from stepping out -- it looks impossible for the film to complete and be ready by that time. Under normal circumstances, the film ‘Radhe’ would have been in the post-production stage but with the last schedule still pending, the question looms!

Also there is a song to be recorded between Disha Patani and Salman.

It is also being reported that the post-production of the scenes that have already been shot is also pending as VFX studios and other workplaces are currently shut. Even if the lockdown is lifted, it will be a task for the makers to complete the pending work in 40 days but with Eid tentatively scheduled for May 23, the gigantic task looks extremely difficult.

The official announcement on the same is yet to be made. Keep watching this space for more information on the film.

