Salman Khan mourns death of nephew Abdullah, shares a picture of him

Amid all this coronavirus news, Bollywood star Salman Khan who is currently in quarantine at his luxurious farmhouse in Mumbai revealed the loss of his nephew who died of heart-related illness.

Salman took to social media to reveal the sad news.

His nephew, Abdullah Khan died on March 31, late at midnight.

Salman shared a picture with him and captioned it, "Will always love you... (sic)."

According to news reports, Abdullah suffered from diabetes. He got admitted to Dhirubhai Kokilaben Ambani Hospital two days ago after he felt uneasy. When Salman Khan came to know about his health, the actor made him shift to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai.

There were some news reports that Abdullah had died of coronavirus but the family denied these rumours.

In June, last year, Salman Khan shared a video featuring Abdullah. In the video, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor was seen lifting Abdullah. He wrote, "I am @beingstrongindia and he is @realstrong.in @aaba81 (sic)."

In January, this year, Abdullah also shared a photo with Salman Khan. He wrote, "He is Being Strong @beingstrongindia and I am Real Strong @realstrong.in .... Basically STRONG RUNS IN OUR BLOOD.. BEING HO YA REAL "STRONG" TOU APNA HE HAY BOSSS..... AUR STRONGEST OF ALL KHAN SAB BHI APNEY @beingsalmankhan!!!!! (sic)."