Priyanka Chopra pledges $100,000 to women in service, business, first reponders amid COVID-19 crisis

Priyanka Chopra has been at the forefront of donating, encouraging fans to maintain hygiene and stay at home as the world practices self isolation to fight against coronavirus pandemic.

The global star has now pledged to donate $100,000 to women serving in forces and industry amid the crisis. In a video she said, “I hope you all are safe, this is a crazy time. Our worlds changed quickly, and needless to say, we couldn’t go forward with our original plans to launch this campaign. So, each week I’ll go live with @bonvivspikedseltzer to share the stories of four women who are overcoming the struggles of our new realities in their own powerful way. If you know a woman we should highlight, visit the link in my bio for the next steps. We are all in this together. #togetherwomenrise #partner.”

In a statement, the actress said, “We will be donating $100,000 in total to women who are rising above everything during this crisis. If you know a woman we should highlight, share her story with us, whether she is in the service industry, from a large business, small business owner, or first responders on the front lines. We want to commemorate her. #TogetherWomenRise.”

This comes in addition to the pledge she has made to donate to several charities with husband Nick Jonas including India’s PM-CARES Fund, Unicef, Feeding America, and Goonj among many others to fight the coronavirus. At the time, she posted, “These organizations are doing amazing work by helping those impacted by #Covid19. They are feeding the hungry, supporting doctors and first responders, helping low income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry. They need your support too, and we would implore you to donate as well. I have linked to each org with a swipe up in my stories... no donation is too small. Together we can help the world beat this.”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra urges her followers to do Namaste amid COVID-19 outbreak

Check out another video of hers: