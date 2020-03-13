Priyanka Chopra urges her followers to do Namaste amid COVID-19 outbreak

Global star Priyanka Chopra on Thursday shared her concern over the deadly virus outbreak.

Priyanka shared a video on Instagram in which she is greeting everyone with a Namaste. The actor from years has been seen following her Indian tradition Namaste in every public gathering -- whether it is Oscar or while she is posing for paps at the airport.

''It’s all about the Namaste, An old but also new way to greet people in a time of change around the world. Please stay safe everyone!'', she captioned the video.

Earlier, many Bollywood stars from Salman Khan to Amitabh Bachchan and others have shown their concern over cononavirus outbreak.

Salman Khan also shared a post in which he is urging her fans to do Namaste or salaam instead of shaking hands.



Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan also shared a video in which he recites a poem about coronavirus and how everyone has been suggesting different kinds of remedies.



Coronavirus is now a pandemic and has affected more than 130,000 people, around the world.