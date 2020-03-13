Priyanka Chopra urges her followers to do Namaste amid COVID-19 outbreak

Priyanka Chopra Photograph:( Twitter )
Priyanka Chopra shared a video in which she is greeting everyone with a Namaste.
Global star Priyanka Chopra on Thursday shared her concern over the deadly virus outbreak.
Priyanka shared a video on Instagram in which she is greeting everyone with a Namaste. The actor from years has been seen following her Indian tradition Namaste in every public gathering -- whether it is Oscar or while she is posing for paps at the airport.
''It’s all about the Namaste, An old but also new way to greet people in a time of change around the world. Please stay safe everyone!'', she captioned the video.
“बहुतेरे इलाज बतावें ,जन जनमानस सब , केकर सुनैं, केकर नाहीं, कौन बताए इ सब ; केयु कहिस कलौंजी पीसौ, केयु आँवला रस केयु कहस घर म बैठो, हिलो न ठस से मस ईर कहेन औ बीर कहेन, की ऐसा कुछ भी Carona , बिन साबुन से हाथ धोई के ,केहू के भैया छुओ न ; हम कहा चलो हमौ कर देत हैं , जैसन बोलैं सब आवय देयो , Carona-फिरोना , ठेंगुआ दिखाऊब तब !" ~ अब
Earlier, many Bollywood stars from Salman Khan to Amitabh Bachchan and others have shown their concern over cononavirus outbreak.
Salman Khan also shared a post in which he is urging her fans to do Namaste or salaam instead of shaking hands.
Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan also shared a video in which he recites a poem about coronavirus and how everyone has been suggesting different kinds of remedies.
Coronavirus is now a pandemic and has affected more than 130,000 people, around the world.