Vicky Kaushal opens up on filming for his first horror film 'Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship'

From ‘Masaan’ to ‘Uri’, Vicky Kaushal’s quest for character-driven roles has only risen given his filmography. He’s experimented with drama, romance, action and is now ready to thrill the audiences in a never-seen-before avatar. Starring in what he calls a “true blue horror film”, Vicky Kaushal spoke to WION while promoting ‘Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship’ in the capital.

Treading into a new territory with this film quite literally as ‘Bhoot Part 1 The Haunted Ship’ is centered on horrors that absolve an abandoned ship at a dock, Vicky Kaushal is excited for his new offering involving a mix of optics. “In horror, I needed to know that once the film is shot, how much addition will be made in post-production. The paranormal presence -- some we can create on set while some is created in post-production,” said Vicky. See the first set of posters of the film here.

Elaborating on how it differs from other genres, he said, “Imagine if I am giving a horror reaction to something which I can’t see then I need to know what you are creating in post. It’s possible that it won’t be as scary in the post-production as opposed to how I act. People will get scared from my reaction. If I am not scared when I see the ghost, then the audience will not get scared too.”

Emoting in the film was tricky for Vicky as he wasn’t sure if he got the reactions correct given that there was a lot of imagination involved in the process. The actor said that there was no scope of improvisation and no taking cues from fellow actors as he had to rely on his instinct purely. “There was a lot of back and forth as I kept going to check my shots on the monitor. In drama or comedy, I don’t check much of the monitor. I usually get an idea of the honesty in my expressions. I will go for another shot if I know I wasn’t able to deliver what I wanted to, even if the director says that the shot is done. I feel I have a safety shot so I can go and give one more. But with this (read horror), you have to imagine that you are in an abandoned ship, experience things that are so technical and already know that after 5 steps something will happen, you have to react and act accordingly. You have to act scared as if you had no idea about it. That is the tricky part.”

Another key area is background music pointed out the actor. He said, “It was important for me to know for the first time about the background score. There will always be a difference between a scene that is shot in silence vs one that has an eerie music to follow my actions. It could make a scene dramatic or not. Acting can look subtle, very subtle, or over-the-top depending on the music that supports the scene.”

Horror films always work on the aspect of fanning fear. “Storytelling has a graph. You don’t show that you are scared at the start of the film, or else you can risk losing the audience. Then you reach peak and lastly solve conflicts,” said Vicky of a typical horror film and added, “I would constantly question my director Bhanu whether I looked scared enough to convince the audience.”

Not a big fan of horror films as he gets scared easily, Vicky Kaushal does not know what to say when asked if he’s scared of evil spirits. He paused and said, “Nothing has ever happened with me but if tomorrow some friend or relative tells me that they have experienced this then I will believe them instantly. I never say that I don't believe in such stuff. I listen and believe it only at one risk that I have to sleep with that person in the night or I will feel scared.”

Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship’ is bankrolled by Dharma Productions and released on February 21, 2020.