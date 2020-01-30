Vicky Kaushal shares the first poster of his new film 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship'

Vicky Kaushal's first release of 2020 will be a horror film titled 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship'. The actor shared the first posters of the film on Instagram on Thursday.



The film is directed by debutant Bhanu Pratap Singh, who previously assisted Shashank Khaitan on 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' (2014).



In one of the posters, Kaushal is seen being held by many haunted hands, while in the other one he is seen approaching towards something under a bed while a scary figure is seen holding him from the back.



"Look under the bed...fear awaits! Tune back here at 10 am tomorrow to set sail into the world of #Bhoot. #TheHauntedShip," Kaushal captioned the picture.

Producer Karan Johar also shared the posters on his social media. Apart from Kaushal, the film also features Bhumi Pednekar.



`Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship` is a part of the horror franchise that revolves around a ship that lies static on a beach.



The horror-thriller is slated to hit theatres on February 21, 2020, and will clash with Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer `Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan`.