In pics: Sara Ali Khan keeps it simple as she vacations in Varanasi

Sara Ali Khan is currently having a quiet time with herself as she vacations in Varanasi.

The Bollywood actress shared pictures from her spiritual trip as she looks at peace with herself while looking at the serene waters of river Ganga. In one picture she can be sitting by the Ganga ghats and in another, she is captured praying.

She captioned the post, "Ganga Nadi 🙏🏻💙".

Sara kept it simple in a salwar suit without any makeup on her.

On the professional front, Sara has quite a few films in her kitty. She will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in ‘Coolie No. 1’ that will be directed by Varun’s father David Dhawan. The film is an adaptation of Govinda starrer 1995 film by the same name. It is slated to hit the theatres on May 1, 2020.

She was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Love Aaj Kal’ with Kartik Aaryan that failed to create magic on the box office as many thought it didn’t do justice to the original film by the same name that incidentally had Sara’s father Saif ali Khan in leading role with Deepika Padukone. Read 'Love Aaj Kal' review here.