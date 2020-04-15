Here's proof why we think Deepika Padukone is a born model!

Deepika Padukone has been keeping herself busy with throwback photos from childhood and baking sessions with husband Ranveer Singh as she quarantines amid coronavirus lockdown.

Now, Deepika has shared an adorable photo from her childhood modelling days and we can’t get enough of it!

Deepika looks adorable in a black dress which she accompanied with a matching hat and a pair of stilettos. Sharing the picture, she wrote: "Started early."

Check out the photo here:

For those who are unaware, Deepika worked as a child model for a couple of commercials before starting a full-time career in modeling as she grew up.

Cooking, washing, doing dishes: How celebrities have become more relatable in times of self-isolation

Deepika Padukone walked the ramp for late designer Wendell Rodricks, on whose suggestion Malaika Arora passed on the actress' name to Farah Khan for her film ‘Om Shanti Om’. Deepika debuted in Bollywood with ‘Om Shanti Om’ in 2007 opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

'Contagion' to 'Simpsons', movies-shows that predicted coronavirus years ago

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has Kabir Khan's '83 and the Hindi remake of the 2015 Hollywood film ‘The Intern’ in the pipeline.