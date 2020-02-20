Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Tabu to replace Vidya Balan in 'Ami Je Tomar' iconic dance for sequel?

There’s more news on the front of the upcoming film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ that now stars Kartik Aaryan in place of Akshay Kumar. The film will have both original hit songs from the film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ that had Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan in leading roles. The songs are ‘Hare Ram Hare Ram’ and ‘Mere Dholna Sun… Ami Je Tomar’.

Interestingly, the upcoming film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ will also star Tabu and the film is expected to begin shooting in Jaipur from this Friday. In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani start shooting for horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2'

Coming back to the screens after 13 years, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ is scheduled to release on 31 July 2020

‘Bhool Bhulaiya’ released in 2007 and was the Hindi remake of Malayalam film, ‘Manichitrathazhu’ that released in 1993.

