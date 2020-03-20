Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Shabana Azmi & others laud Modi's address on COVID-19

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the country on March 21 on the issue of coronavirus as he spoke of “self isolation”, “quarantine” and taking precautions to slow down the spread of the virus that has affected the entire world. Check out the full address here.

He addressed the nation and called for “Janta Curfew” on March 22 from 7 AM to 9 PM so that “social distancing” can help slow the spread of coronavirus. He also asked for people to come out on their balconies and express gratitude to those working round the clock to keep India healthy (such as doctors, nurses, paramedics, municipal staff, armed forces, airport staff).

Soon after the speech came out, people stared appreciating Modi for his words. Bollywood celebrities also took to their social media profiles to spread the word and opined on how they felt about Modi’s words.

Ajay Devgn said, "Fellow Indians, Namaskar Folded hands A short while ago, Our PM Saab, Modiji, requested all of us to show resolve & restraint in the face of COVID-19. Please also adhere to the Janta Curfew on 22nd March by staying home. Stay Safe @PMOIndia @narendramodi #JantaCurfew"

Twinkle Khanna wrote, “Have written against many govt moves but this was a speech by the PM that http://delivered.It staves of panic without undermining the gravity of the situation.Applauding those providing essential services will also make us feel more united during this pandemic. #jantacurfew”

Karan Johar said, “Imp initiative by our Honorable PM @narendramodi with #jantacurfew Self-inflicted Quarantine and Staying at HOME on Sunday, March 22 from 7 AM to 9 PM is a measured and sensible way to protect from this pandemic by not creating panic yet acknowledging the gravity of the situatn”

Varun Dhawan wrote, “I will take part in the #jantacurfew on March 22 nd and at 5 in the evening will show my support to our selfless heroes fighting this virus. This is a time to be one and practise #SocialDistancing. Let’s follow our prime ministers appeal.”

Akshay Kumar said, “An excellent initiative by PM @narendramodi ji...this Sunday, March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm let’s all join in the #JantaCurfew and show the world we are together in this. #SocialDistancing”

Shabana Azmi said, “@narendramodi its a very good speech on Corona Virus and his appeal for #JantaCurfew on Sunday 22nd March stay home from 7am is something all Indians should do. I applaud him for inspiring us to stand at 5 pm on Sun 22nd March to honour people who believe in service about self.”

Shilpa Shetty wrote, “A very important announcement made by respected @narendramodi ji with self isolation we must practice self discipline. #jantacurfew Be Positive and responsible Jai Hind 🙏”