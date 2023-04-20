Bollywood mourns Yash Chopra's wife Pamela's death

Pamela Chopra, the wife of late filmmaker Yash Chopra, passed away in Mumbai today, April 20th. She was 74 years old. Pamela breathed her last at Lilavati Hospital, where she was undergoing treatment for pneumonia.

Pamela was a playback singer, producer, and designer. She has produced several blockbuster films and has sung many popular songs in films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Kabhie Kabhie (1976), Chandni (1989), and Mujhse Dosti Karoge (2002), among others.

As per reports, she died due to age-related ailments.

The Chopra family confirmed the demise of Pamela. In the statement, they read, "With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today in Mumbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection."



Soon after the news of her demise broke, tributes started pouring in.



Mourning the death of Pamela, Ajay Devgn wrote, "My thoughts & prayers are with Adi, Rani, Uday and all members of the Chopra family in their hour of grief. RIP respected Pam Chopra Ji Om Shanti"

Actor Raghav Juyal wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Pamela Chopra, lovingly called as Pam Auntie. She was a primary driving force behind #YashRajFilms. My thoughts and prayers are with the Chopra family during this difficult time. May she rest in peace. #PamelaChopra Om shanti"



Sharing the statement of YRF on her Instagram story, Anushka Sharma wrote, "RIP Pam aunty".

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar tweeted: "Today Pam ji the better half of Shri Yash Chopra has passed away. She was a great lady. Intelligent, educated, warm and witty. Those who like me have worked closely with Yash ji know about her contribution in his scripts and music. She was an exceptional person."



Sanjay Dutt tweeted: "My heart is heavy with the news of Pamela aunty's passing. Her impact on the industry and the lives she touched will always be remembered."

Paying tribute, actor Anupam Kher remembered Pamela and Yash and wrote, ''Goodbye Pam Chopra!! You and Yash Ji were an integral and important part of my years in Mumbai! I always considered your smile as one of the beautiful gifts given to me by life. I was lucky that I got to spend a lot of time with you! Om Shanti!🙏😍🕉 #PamelaChopra.''

Singer Amaal Mallik wrote, ''I remember saving money every day to be able to record my songs at YRF Studios. I was about 17-18, and it was my first understanding of true love and companionship when I would see #PamelaChopra ji holding her husband #YashChopra ji’s hands and walking through their empire….''

I remember saving money everyday to be able to record my songs at YRF Studios.



