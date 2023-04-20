Pamela Chopra, singer and wife of Yash Chopra, passes away at 74

Pamela Chopra, singer and wife of late director Yash Chopra, has passed away. She was 74 years old. Pamela breathed her last at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on April 20th.

Pamela is the mother of producer and director Aditya Chopra and actor Uday Chopra. She is also the mother-in-law of actress Rani Mukerji.



As per the reports, she had pneumonia and was hospitalised for the past 15 days and was put on a ventilator by the doctors, however, her health deteriorated. She passed away due to age-related ailments.

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar shared the news on Twitter. He wrote, "Today Pam ji the better half of Shri Yash Chopra has passed away. She was a great lady . Intelligent, educated , warm and witty . Those who like me have worked closely with Yash ji know about her contribution in his scripts and music. She was an exceptional person."

Today Pam ji the better half of Shri Yash Chopra has passed away . She was a great lady . Intelligent, educated , warm and witty . Those who like me have worked closely with Yash ji know about her contribution in his scripts and music . She was an exceptional person . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) April 20, 2023

Yash Raj Films shared the statement: “With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am in Mumbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this deep moment of sadness and reflection.”

Pamela was an Indian playback singer. She has also worked as a writer, co-producer of many Yash Raj Films, and designer. She has sung several Bollywood songs in several hit films like Kabhie Kabhie (1976), Chandni(1989), Mujhse Dosti Karoge (2002), Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995).

Pamela and Yash Chopra tied the knot in the year 1970.

Pamela was last seen in Netflix's documentary Romantics about Yash Raj Films' history.

