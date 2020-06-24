Rohit Shetty's 'Golmaal Again' to re-release in COVID-free New Zealand

Known for giving hits one after another to Bollywood, director Rohit Shetty has plans for re-releasing his film ‘Golmaal Again’ in New Zealand post the country being COVID-free.

The 2017 film ‘Golmaal Again’ was a hit among masses as it carried the usual flair of Rohit Shetty’s film.

On Wednesday, Rohit Shetty shared the news on his Instagram. He shared the popular poster of the film and wrote, "As it is rightly said - The show must go on."

The film ‘Golmaal Again’ stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade, and Johnny Lever. It also featured some new faces to the franchise like Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Prakash Raj and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Rohit Shetty, in his post, wrote: "New Zealand decides to re-release Golmaal Again in theatres making it the first Hindi film to get a re-launch post COVID. New Zealand is now COVID free and is opening its theatres on June 25 with Golmaal Again."

It’s the fourth film of the popular Golmaal series. The first film from the franchise released in 2006 and features Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Anjana Sukhani, Sharman Joshi, Celina Jaitley and Rimmi Sen.

Currently, it’s also streaming on OTT platform Amazon Prime.