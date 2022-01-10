Bob Saget's family issues statement on his death: He was everything to us

American comedian and actor Bob Saget's family has issued a statement following his sudden death on Sunday night.

The actor who played Danny Tanner in the populer sitcom 'Full House' in the 1980s-1990s was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida on Sunday.



"We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today," the Saget family said in the statement. "He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.



"Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."

The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed the actor was pronounced deadon the scene at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando.



"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," a tweet read.

Bob is survived by his wife Kelly Rizo whom he married in 2018. He also is survived by three adult daughters and their mother, his ex-wife, Sherri Kramer.

Tributes from Hollywood stars poured in over Saget's death. His co-stars from 'Full House' too paid emotional tributes to the actor.