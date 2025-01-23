The Bling Empire actress Lynn Ban is no more.

The 52-year-old died of the repercussions of a skiing accident. Post the tragic accident, she underwent a brain surgery.

Lynn Ban no more: Son shares moving tribute on Instagram

A popular jewellery designer and cast member of Netflix’s Bling Empire: New York was announced dead by her son. Her son announced that she underwent brain surgery in late December.

Taking to Instagram on January 22, Lynn Ban’s son Sebastian wrote, “My mum passed away on Monday. I know she wanted to share her journey after her accident and brain surgery, so I thought she would appreciate one last post sharing the news with people who supported her. Many of you followed my mum but never got the chance to know her or meet her in person. I would like to take the chance to share who my mum really was. She was and always will be my best friend, the best mother to me, and someone who cared for all.”

“She always had a smile on her face even when times were tough during her recovery process. She was a fighter until the end and is the strongest woman I know. She was the funniest and coolest mum I could ever ask for,” he added. Read the full post here:

On December 30, Ban revealed that she had an emergency craniotomy after a skiing accident in Aspen during a family vacation.

At the time, Lynn shared an update on Instagram and wrote, “At the top of the mountain I caught a tip and face planted.” As ski patrol paramedics checked her on-site, she was cleared for a concussion and was sent to the hospital with her husband.

She wrote, “I went in a taxi with Jett [Kain] and within 30 minutes they told us I had a brain bleed and needed to be airlifted to the trauma hospital. The last thing I remember was being intubated and waking up after an emergency craniotomy with Jett by my side.”

Lynn Ban was a popular celebrity jeweller and actress

Lynn Ban was popular with celebrities as her eponymous jewellery brand Lynn Ban Jewelry was worn by the likes of Rihanna, Beyoncé and more. She appeared in Bling Empire: New York, a spinoff of the main Bling Empire series, in 2023. The show follows a group of rich Asian Americans from New York City and their lavish lifestyles.