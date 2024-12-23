New Delhi, India

Blake Lively has accused her It Ends With US co-star and director Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment and actions that have negatively impacted her career. Blake has stated that she lost out on an opportunity to host the opening of Saturday Night Live Season 50 due to Justin.

In a formal complaint filed with the California Civil Rights Department, Blake detailed allegations against Justin and claimed that he created a 'hostile work environment' on the sets of It Ends With Us and damaged her reputation.

Blake's attorney stated in the lawsuit, “The effects on Ms Lively’s professional life were immediate and substantial. Given the ongoing nature of the campaign and the associated negative public sentiment, Ms Lively did not believe she could proceed with public appearances or events without being forced to openly discuss what happened on set.”

The actress also claimed to have lost hosting the premiere episode of Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary season in September 2024. The episode was considered one of the most anticipated ones.

The complaint also pointed out that Blake cancelled a major Target corporate event for her hair care brand due to the fallout.

The filing described a January 2024 meeting between Blake and Justin, arranged to discuss her return to the It Ends with Us set following the conclusion of the Hollywood labour strikes. During this meeting, the actress alleged that Justin made inappropriate comments about her weight, discussed his sex life, and pressured her into disclosing her religious beliefs.

The Gossip Girl star also accused Jamey Heath, a producer of the film and CEO of Baldoni’s Wayfarer Studios, of showing her a video of his wife giving birth, which she found highly inappropriate.

The complaint also included screenshots of texts and emails between herself, Justin and members of his team. The messages reportedly revealed a “multi-tiered plan” to “destroy” the actress's reputation. The complaint stated, “If any of the problems between the It Ends with Us co-stars became public, they would launch a campaign to sully her name.”

Bryan Freedman, Baldoni and the studio’s attorney have denied all the allegations and stated that they are “completely false, outrageous, and intentionally salacious.”