New Delhi, India

Seems like the rumours were all true! Actress Blake Lively is suing her It Ends with Us director Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment. The shocking news comes months after the release of their movie in August and rumours of a rift between the two stars.

On Saturday, the reports of Blake's legal action was broken. In a lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, the actress has levelled serious allegations of sexual harassment and what she claims is a coordinated effort to destroy her reputation.

She has also alleged that Baldoni's behaviours have caused her ''severe emotional distress.''

As per the outlet, things got so bad during the filming that separate meetings were held to address Lively's claim. Blake's husband and popular actor Ryan Reynolds also attended the meeting.

As per the actress, a few claims that were discussed during the filming were: No more discussion of Blake's weight or her dead father.

The demands that were mentioned in the meetings were, "no more showing nude videos or images of women to Blake, no more mention of Baldoni's alleged previous 'pornography addiction,' no more discussions about sexual conquests in front of Blake and others, no further mentions of cast and crew's genitalia, no more inquiries about Blake's weight, and no further mention of Blake's dead father".

"No more adding of sex scenes, oral sex or on camera climaxing by BL outside the scope of the script BL approved when signing onto the project," were the other demands that were mentioned in the lawsuit, according to TMZ.

The suit also mentions that all of Blake's demands were approved by the studio Sony Pictures, who distributed the film.

However, Baldoni’s legal team has fired back, refuting the claims. Soon after the news broke, the director's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, lashed out saying that claims are "false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt.''