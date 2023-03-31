BLACKPINK's Jisoo makes stunning solo debut with new album Me

Popular K-pop group BLACKPINK's Jisoo is finally introducing herself to her fans as a solo artist. She is the last member of the girl group to make a solo debut with her new album ME, which released on Friday via YG Entertainment. Right before the songs dropped across platforms, the artist created history by selling over 1.31 million copies, just from preorders.

The two-track project features "FLOWER" and "All Eyes On Me", with the first track arriving with an accompanying music video.

Jennie, another member of the girl group, released her first solo track in 2018. Rose and Lisa made their solo debuts in 2021.

The group embarked on a world tour called Born Pink in Seoul in October, which is scheduled to continue until June. Having debuted in 2016, BLACKPINK has become one of the biggest K-pop girl bands in the world, breaking several records such as having the most subscribers on YouTube as an artist.

Local media reported this week that the group would put on a joint performance with pop star Lady Gaga at a state dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in late April.

Also read: Hugh Grant regrets doing this one film in which he played a sexy highwayman

YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK's agency, said it is currently reviewing the offer, though the presidential office denied the reports on Friday.

"We have our concerts and Coachella in April as a group. We have great things coming up," Jisoo recently told fans in an online news conference.

Earlier this month, the K-pop superstars also became the most-streamed female band on the streaming app Spotify, according to Guinness World Records.

Their songs had a whopping 8,880,030,049 individual streams, overtaking British pop group Little Mix, Guinness World Records said at that time.

You can stream Jisoo’s ME on Spotify and Apple Music.