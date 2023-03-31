Hugh Grant regrets doing this one film in which he played a sexy highwayman

With a new film up for release, Hollywood actor Hugh Grant made a guest appearance on The Late Late Show where he discussed his filmography, films he is happy to be a part of and some not so much. Hugh and his co-star from the new film Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, took part in a game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts. Both were to honestly answer uncomfortable questions or drink something not so appealing to evade it.

At one stage, Hugh Grant was asked to name a film he’s not very proud to be a part of rather he would like to “erase” from his resume. To this, the actor admitted that there are several films he’s done that he now regrets. He also added that he is, however, not confident in taking the names of these films.

Hugh said, "I would happily shred my IMDB page, my CV, because I specialised in being bad for decades really. I got better. As you know, as someone in the industry, it's one thing to say I was bad, but I can't bring down the rest of my wonderful colleagues who worked with me on any film by saying it was bad .... that's my dilemma."

When prodded, Hugh named one film titled The Lady and the Highwayman as his biggest regret. It was a British TV movie that originally aired in 1989. The film was a romantic adventure movie that starred Grant alongside Lysette Anthony. It is set during the 1600s, so Hugh had to wear a wig and a costume that he’s not very happy about. He also admits his performance in the film was pretty bad.

"The Lady and the Highwayman.... I'm a highwayman. I'm meant to be sexy. Low-budget, bad wig, bad hat, I look like Deputy Dawg. When I'm tense, I don't know if this happens to you when you're acting, my voice goes up two octaves. So, I, Deputy Dawg would come leaping out of trees when a carriage went past, and go, 'Stand and deliver!' It's poor... but, I apologize to all my wonderful colleagues on it. Well done,” he said.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will release in theaters on March 31, 2023.

