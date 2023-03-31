Dior Mumbai Show: Rekha steals the limelight in a red and gold saree, netizens calls it 'iconic'

This will go down in the pages of history as one of the most iconic moments in fashion. Luxury giant Dior pulled all stops as it showcased its Fall 2023 collection at the historic Gateway Of India in Mumbai on Thursday night. Top celebrities from the fashion and film industry, dressed mostly in Dior, came out in full force to attend the event. But what caught everyone's attention is legendary actress Rekha's appearance at the event dressed in a red and gold Kanjeevaram saree.



The event saw the who's who of Mumbai society and the film industry turning up in their best outfits. The Ambanis, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Karisma Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Ananya Panday, Shweta Bachchan, Masaba Gupta, Natasha Poonawala, Frieda Pinto, Maisie Williams, Simone Ashley were some of the prominent faces that one saw at the event.



While most chose to dress up in Dior, Rekha's sartorial style got everyone talking. The actress chose to wear a red and gold saree and accessorized her look with gold jewellery, a potli bag and bold red lips. She tied her hair up in a bun and adorned it with white flowers- a style that many associates with her.