Historic! Stunning visuals from Dior Fall 2023 show held at Gateway of India
Story highlights
Dior Fall 2023: Watch the entire show, held at the Gateway of India, Mumbai, here!
Dior Fall 2023: Watch the entire show, held at the Gateway of India, Mumbai, here!
Dior arrived in India on Thursday (March 30) to showcase their Fall 2023 collection and made history by turning the Gateway of India into a gorgeous ramp. It was regal, elegant and deeply engrossing! Perfection is what Dior's creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri showcased with her latest stint. Models strutting down the runway with a backdrop of classical Indian music which also had hints of contemporary tunes was a treat to watch.
The collection, itself, was one of the best so far from the European luxury mega brand.
The standalone show saw many attendees. From B-town, we saw Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Anushka Sharma and a few others marking their presence in gorgeous ensembles.
Watch the entire Dior Fall 2023 below!
Check out photos from pap station below!
#MilePhakphum and #Nnattawin for Dior Women Fall 2023 Ready to Wear Show in Mumbai😊@milephakphum @Nnattawin1 pic.twitter.com/U50ZjDKOL5— ꔛtay☻⁺˖ ⸝⸝ (@apossant) March 30, 2023
Virat - Anushka during for Dior Fall 2023 ❤️ #ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma #Virushka #DiorFall pic.twitter.com/tBCrEVSElr— Surbhi ❤️ (@its_surbhi1902) March 30, 2023
Here We Gooo....The Stage is Set #DiorInMumbai #DiorFall2023— H || Simone Ashley Day 💙 (@kdlavs) March 30, 2023
Pic & Vid from MehernaazDhondy on IG pic.twitter.com/Gl2oepYb2B
There were hues of purple, pink, green, beige, cream, blue and everything in between. The wholesome collection had something for everyone. Seeing the wide range of styles including shimmery partywear to chic tailored co-ord sets, we can say that the diverse collection was meant to cater for one and all.
Right before the show, the creative designer gave a glimpse of how the collection was perfected by Chanakya's ateliers. The caption of the video reads, "It's nearly time for the #DiorFall23 show by @MariaGraziaChiuri! Get ready to discover the wonders that await, live from the magnificent and historical Gateway of India in Mumbai! A final hint comes from inside the @Chanakya.In ateliers, where a variety of impressive techniques are precisely mastered by the embroiderers' skilled hands. © Video: @MelindaTriana." Check it out below.
The collection will be available in stores from late April. Some pieces of the collection are embellished with intricate embroidery by Chanakya, a Mumbai-based atelier led by Karishma Swali and a craftsmanship school for women. The Atelier has supplied surface ornamentation for a number of European luxury brands and couture houses over the years. Chanakya has also produced several monumental set pieces for some of Chiuri's Paris shows.
The symbolic value of the brand staging a major fashion show at the historic monument in India is significant, similar to when Fendi staged a fashion show at the Great Wall of China in 2007. For Chiuri, however, the motivation is more personal.
In a conversation with BoF, she previously shared "Fashion is much more than 10 minutes on the runway. It’s all the people that work together on this incredible project. I am doing this show for my love of this country, and how much they support my creativity. It is really something very personal."
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.