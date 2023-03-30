Dior Fall 2023 Mumbai: Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and other guest arrive at fashion gala

For the first time, luxury fashion house Dior hosted a grand fashion show at Mumbai's Gateway of India today. Several prominent personalities have stepped out to attend the mega fashion show in India's financial capital, Mumbai.

Dior will unveil its latest pre-fall 2023 collection at today's show.

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma showed up with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli. For the fashion night, Anushka looked stylish in the yellow colour of her dress. She accessorised her look with a stylish Dior bag. Meanwhile, Viral was looking handsome in the olive-coloured pantsuit, which he paired with a white shirt.

Other stars who have graced the fashion night with their presence are Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Isha Ambani and Radhika Merchant among others.