Billie Eilish says wasn't it obvious she likes women on Variety Hitmakers' red carpet; confirms queer identity

Billie Eilish, renowned for her candidness, didn't know that her latest interview would be considered as her coming-out moment. The 21-year-old was surprised to know that people didn't already suspect her queer identity and her attraction towards women.

Speaking to Variety at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch, Eilish reflected on the unexpected response to her remarks in November's 'Power of Women' issue. The 21-year-old artist talked about her feelings of attraction towards women, expressing both admiration and intimidation for their beauty and presence. However, Eilish clarified on the red carpet that she hadn't realised the interview would be construed as a formal declaration.

"I didn't [know I was coming out], but I kinda thought, wasn't it obvious?" Eilish expressed with a hint of amusement.

The singer, known for her introspection and honesty in her music, confessed to her surprise upon seeing the public reaction, humorously acknowledging, "Oh, I guess I came out today!" However, she also shared her reservations about the concept of "coming out," questioning why societal norms require such declarations.

"I just don't really believe in [coming out]. I'm just like, why can't we just exist?" Eilish pondered, emphasising her desire for normalcy in the way people perceive relationships and identities. Despite this, she expressed genuine excitement that people now understand her and affirmed her support for the LGBTQ+ community, by saying, "I am for the girls."

The singer's romantic life has been a subject of public interest, previously chronicled in the documentary Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry. Her past relationships, notably with rapper Brandon Adams and Jesse Rutherford of The Neighbourhood, have been widely reported.