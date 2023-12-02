AskSrk: Shah Rukh Khan remembers his parents, shares his favourite Punjabi dish

Shah Rukh Khan's third and last movie of the year, Dunki, is almost here. As the release date of the movie nears, SRK recently interacted with his millions of fans on X. On Saturday, the actor hosted an ASK SRK session and talked about Dunki's new song “Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se”, reacted to his daughter Suhana's skating skills in her debut film The Archies, his Delhi days, favourite Punjabi dish and more. Mentioning his new song, one user said that the song reminded SRK about his emotional point. To this, the Pathaan actor replied, ''his family.''

“You made us so emotional with this song. What’s your emotional weak point?” The user asked on X.

SRK replied, “My family, I guess… isn’t that for everyone?”

Another user said that the song reminded him of his home, and did SRK feel the same when you heard the song?



“Sir, this song made me remember my home. Did you feel the same when you heard it first?” asked another user.

Reacting to this, SRK wrote, “Yes, it really makes me think about my parents, my Delhi days, friends made and lost in time. Very emotional.”

Meanwhile, another user asked SRK about his childhood. Replying to this, the actor said that he misses his parents.

''Main toh abhi bhi Bachaa hoon (I am still a child). Had a lovely childhood, and I do miss my parents a lot,” he noted.



Before Dunki, SRK's daughter Suhana Khan's debut film, The Archies, will be released on Netflix. And, recently Suhana's skating skills from the song ''Dishoom Dishoom'' were one thing that everyone was quick to praise.



Talking about Suhana's skating skills, another user wrote, ''#Suhanakhan stealing all your spotlight by roller skating.. when will you roller skate in your movies? 🤔 #ASKSrk''

''Never ever I have tried it a few times and fallen on my butt!!! I will leave skating to Suhana, she is really good at it,'' SRK replied.

Shah Rukh is on a roll this year. After the blockbuster success of Pathaan and Jawan, SRK's third and final release of the year will be Dunki.



Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the movie features an ensemble cast of Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover.