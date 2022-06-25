Billie Eilish, Phoebe Bridgers condemns Roe v. Wade reversal on Glastonbury: ‘F**k The Supreme Court’

On Friday, June 25, the Supreme court of USA shockingly overturned Roe v Wade - the five-decade-old law that gave the constitutional right to abortion. After the decision was announced several celebrities condemned the decision and called it devastating news for all the Americans. Among many, rockstar Phoebe Bridgers and Billie Eilish, who performed at Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, used the stage to raise voices against the reversion.



The new decision has given rights to the 50 states of the USA and it's on them whether they want to allow the procedure in their state or not. As per the reports, half of US states will ban abortion.

During the performance, the Bridgers wore an all-black outfit and shouted, “F*** the Supreme Court!”

"Fuck the Supreme Court"

“In all honesty, [the festival] is like super surreal and fun. But I’m having like the shi***est day ever,” Bridgers said. “Are there any Americans here? Who wants to say f**k the Supreme Court on three?”

I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour. I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access.



Here's a big list of places you can donate to right now.

“All these old, irrelevant motherf***ers trying to tell us what to do with our bodies,” Bridgers added. She also condemned and shared her abortion story on her Twitter account last month, ''had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour. I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access. Here’s a big list of places you can donate to right now.''

Eilish, who is the youngest one ever to headline the Glastonbury, strongly reacted to the ruling and said, "Today is a really, really dark day for women in the US. I'm just going to say that because I can't bear to think about it any longer.''