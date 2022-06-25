Sharon Stone 'lost 9 kids' due to miscarriages, pens powerful note after abortion rights ruling

While showing support for 'Dancing With the Stars' pro Peta Murgatroyd who recently spoke about her three pregnancy losses, actress Sharon Stone came forward to share her struggles with her past pregnancies. She revealed that she has suffered nine miscarriages till date and that it isn't easy for any woman to go through the harrowing experience.

Commenting on an Instagram post featuring an exclusive interview with Peta Murgatroyd, Sharon wrote, "We, as females don't have a forum to discuss the profundity of this loss. I lost nine children by miscarriage. It is no small thing, physically nor emotionally yet we are made to feel it is something to bear alone and secretly with some kind of sense of failure."

She continued, "Instead of receiving the much-needed compassion and empathy and healing which we so need. Female health and wellness left to the care of the male ideology has become lax at best, ignorant in fact, and violently oppressive in effort."

Stone's comments came after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, a 1973 landmark decision that gave women in America the right to have an abortion before 24-28 week mark. The ruling has sent shockwaves throughout the country and has sparked protests. Several celebrities have commented on the controversial judgement.

The actress previously spoke about her miscarriages in her March 2021 memoir, “The Beauty of Living Twice.”

In her memoir, she wrote, “When I lost my last baby, I went through 36 hours of labor without giving birth. The nurses even stayed on their day off with me. Without her I would have been alone.” She suffers from an autoimmune disease and endometriosis.

The Emmy winner adopted her eldest child, Roan in 2000. Later, she went on to adopt Laird and Quinn in 2005 and 2006, respectively.