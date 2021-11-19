Billie Eilish, Paul Rudd to host last two ‘Saturday Night Live’ episodes of 2021

Billie Eilish and Paul Rudd are all set to host Saturday Night Live's final two episodes of 2021.



Billie, who is making her hosting debut will serve as both presenter and musical guest for the December 11 episode.

Paul, People's 'Sexiest Man Alive' 2021, will take the mike on December 18 and will be joined by electro-pop artist Charlie XCX, who will take to the stage and will perform her latest hit.

Eilish will appear for the second time as a musical guest on the late-night sketch show. Meanwhile, Rudd will host 'SNL' for the fifth time on Dec. 18.

Eilish, who will be promoting her sophomore album, 'Happier Than Ever', also shared the news on her Instagram account.

''AHHHHHH!!! I’M HOSTING AND PERFORMING ON SNL!!! CRAAAAZY I COULD SCREAM! @nbcsnl on December 11th!! see you then!!,'' Eilish said in the post.

This week’s host is 'Shang-Chi' star Simu Liu with musical guest Saweetie.