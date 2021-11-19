Oscar-winning actor Christoph Waltz roped in for Amazon's 'The Consultant'

Christoph Waltz who won Oscars for his roles in ‘Inglorious Basterds’ and ‘Django Unchained’ is set to star and executive produce The Consultant from Amazon Prime Video.

The dark comedy workplace thriller will explore the relationship between a boss and an employee, seeing how far they will go to get ahead of each other and survive in this race. It is inspired by Bentley Little's 2015 novel, a satire that is centered around Mr. Patoff, a bow-tie wearing consultant who comes to the rescue of CompWare after a prominent merger falls through and soon seemingly starts running the company.

It comes from Tony Basgallop, Matt Shakman, MGM Television and Amazon Studios. Tony has created the series and will serve as showrunner. Matt will direct.

Tony Basgallop and Matt Shakman will exec produce alongside Waltz, Steve Stark, and Andrew Mittman. Kai Dolbashian is co-producer.