Big Brother 25: Jag Bains becomes first Sikh American to bag the trophy

In a historic victory, 25-year-old entrepreneur Jag Bains from Washington secured the title of Big Brother 25 after a challenging 100-day season. Bains, owner of a trucking company, emerged triumphant over competitors Matt Klotz, a 27-year-old Deaflympics swimmer from Louisiana, and Bowie Jane Ball, a 46-year-old Australian DJ and barrister.

In an interview with host Julie Chen-Moonves, an elated Bains expressed, "To win this with integrity and loyalty the whole time is exactly what I wanted to do."

Not only is Bains the first Sikh-American to participate in the US version of Big Brother, but he also clinched the coveted title. This marks the third consecutive year of historic wins on the show, following Xavier Prather in 2021 and Taylor Hale in 2022, who were the first Black individuals to triumph in the game.

Bains achieved several milestones during the season, becoming the first player to win after being voted out. He also set all-time competition and all-time veto records. His victory came with a 5-2 vote, defeating Klotz in the final round. Overwhelmed with emotion, Bains described the win as being "on top of the world."

The entrepreneur will be taking home a grand prize of $750,000, while the runner-up, Klotz, received $75,000.