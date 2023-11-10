Soumendra Padhi's Farrey starring debutante Alizeh to premiere at IFFI, Goa

The stage is almost set for the 54th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. Among the carefully curated selection, the Indian Panorama has revealed the inclusion of 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films that will grace the festival's screens from November 20 to November 28. One notable entry in the lineup is Farrey.

Directed by the visionary Soumendra Padhi and penned by Abhishek Yadav and Padhi, Farrey delves into the complex world of academic deception, where a scholarship recipient, the orphaned genius Niyati, becomes unwittingly entangled in a high-stakes cheating racket orchestrated by her affluent peers. Starring Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh, Farrey will serve as her Bollywood debut film.

Farrey will be screened at IFFI alongside successful theatrical films like Kantara, Shershah, Sirf Ek Banda, and others.

Speaking about the film, national award-winning director Soumendra Padhi called Farrey “a reflection of the intricacies between ambition and morality”. He said, “We've woven a narrative that challenges perceptions and unravels the consequences of choices made in pursuit of success. Farrey also holds a special place as it marks the start of Alizeh's cinematic journey, making the IFFI experience even more memorable for her. I hope it resonates with the audience, sparking conversations and leaving a mark on viewers."

On the same, Salman Khan said, “IFFI is a very prestigious event, and am happy that Farrey is being screened at it. I have some fond memories of IFFI over the years and with Farrey making it to the esteemed panel it feels like a full circle. I wish the entire team of Farrey the very best and hope the audience enjoys the film.”

Directed by Soumendra Padhi, Farrey stars Alizeh, Zeyn Shaw, Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit B Roy, and Juhi Babbar Soni in pivotal roles. The high-school thriller drama is produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, Sunir Kheterpal, Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and Nikhil Namit.