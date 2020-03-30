Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao, rapper Badshah contribute to PM-CARES fund

The 21 days of lockdown due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has left many unemployed in India. The daily wage earners across the country have been most affected. PM Narendra Modi has initiated a PM-CAREs fund to aid these workers and several Bollywood stars have come forward to help in this cause.



The recent celebrities who have come forward to help out in a time of crisis include actress Bhumi Pednekar, actor Rajkummar Rao and rapper Badshah.



Bhumi took to Twitter to announce her support to the relief fund. "I pledge to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. Be it supplies, food, essentials or the research that humanity needs right now our support matters. We need to stand up, In whatever capacity we can, for those that are more vulnerable & in distress@narendramodi#jaiho #IndiaFightsCorona," the tweet read.

Rajkummar Rao made his contribution to PM's relief fund as well as to Zomato Feeding India. The 35-year-old star shared the news of his bit of share on Twitter and urged everybody to support in the possible ways one can. "It`s time to stand together & to help our administration in this fight against Coronavirus. I`ve done my bit..Donated to #PMReliefFund #CMReliefFund and to #ZomatoFeedingIndia to help feed families in need. Please support in whatever way you can. Our Nation Needs Us. Jai Hind," the tweet read.

While Bhumi and Rajkummar did not disclose the amount they had contributed, rapper Badshah stated he had given Rs 25 lakhs for relief work.



The `DJ Waley Babu` singer took to Instagram to make the announcement and also asked people to contribute their best for the cause."I pledge to donate 25 lakh rupees to the PM-CARES fund. A small contribution towards strengthening our country`s fight against the ongoing crisis. Together we will win. Jai hind!" read his post.

Shilpa Shetty too has made a contribution of Rs 21 lakhs. For humanity, our country, & fellow citizens that need us; now is the time, let’s do our bit. @TheRajKundra & I pledge 21 lacs to @narendramodi ji‘s PM-CARES Fund. Every drop in the ocean counts, so I urge you all to help fight this situation. #IndiaFightsCorona @PMOIndia" Shilpa Shetty tweeted.

Many big names from the Bollywood industry had pledged in their support to help the country in its fight against the coronavirus. Among them is actor Akshay Kumar, who on Saturday announced an amount of Rs 25 crore from his savings to the PM-CARES Fund. Following the `Kesari` actor was Varun Dhawan who also took to Twitter to pledge his support by contributing 30 lakhs to the PM-CARES Fund. Further Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana, designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee have also contributed their bit for the cause.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive cases in the country now crossed 1000. Twenty-five people have died of the infection.