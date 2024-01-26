Bhavatharini, daughter of Ilaiyaraaja, passes away in Sri Lanka after her battle with cancer

Bhavatharini, the accomplished singer and daughter of legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja, passed away on Thursday due to cancer. The National Award-winning artist, aged 47, was reportedly undergoing treatment in Sri Lanka.

Condolences have been pouring in for the grieving family, with fans and celebrities expressing their sympathies. On Thursday, veteran actor Kamal Haasan took to social media to share his thoughts on the heartbreaking loss, expressing solidarity with his 'brother' Ilaiyaraaja.

In a heartfelt tweet in Tamil, Haasan wrote, “Mind blown. I don't know what to do with my dear brother Ilaiyaraaja. I grab his hands mentally. Pavadarini's demise is something that cannot be tolerated or accepted. My brother Ilaiyaraaja should not lose heart in this greatness. My heartfelt condolences to the family of Bhavadharini.”

Actor Silambarasan TR, known as Simbu, also paid tribute on social media, remembering Bhavatharini's pure soul and the innocence and love conveyed through her voice. He extended prayers for strength to Ilayaraja and his brother Yuvan Shankar Raja during this difficult time. “The voice that forever lives in the heart of people for its innocence and love! You were a pure soul! Gone too soon! I pray to God to give strength to the family of Ilaiyaraaja sir and my brother @thisisysr at this moment! Rest in peace Bhavatharini,” he wrote.

Anirudh Ravichander expressed shock and sadness, offering heartfelt condolences to Bhavatharini's family and friends. “Shocked and saddened #RIPBhavatharini Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends,” Ravichander wrote.

Singer Chinmayi shared her sorrow, describing Bhavatharini as one of the nicest people she knew and wishing strength for the grieving family. He posted, “Bhavatharini Ilayaraja was one of the nicest people I knew. Safe travels, lovely girl. I wish and pray for strength to Raja sir, Karthik Raja and Yuvan Shankar Raja. This is so heartbreaking.”

Director Bharathiraja expressed his grief, highlighting the irreplaceable loss to their family. He wrote in Tamil, “How will I console my friend. Bhavatharini's death is an irreplaceable loss to our family.”

Actor Soori also conveyed his deep condolences. He shared, “The death of sister Bavatarini who sings with a honey voice is tragic! An unbearable grief for any father! I don't know what to say... My deepest condolences to the musician and his family.”