Beyonce's 'Renaissance' tops 2022 UK charts, shatters all her previous track records

Beyonce’s seventh album, 'Renaissance', has ushered in a great start as it topped the Billboard 200 chart not only in the US, but the singer’s new album is also ruling the official UK albums chart. Beyonce’s latest album has become her fourth solo No. 1 on the UK Chart and her first since ‘Lemonade’ outperformed its competitors in 2016.

All seven of the artist's albums have reached their top spots, but her latest release, 'Renaissance', is especially noteworthy because it has already surpassed all of Beyonce's previous albums' track records in every key market. Along with leading the US and UK charts, the album has debuted at the top of the charts in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Canada.

Previously, Beyonce had held the top spot in the national album survey with her songs such as 'Dangerously in Love' from 2003, '4' from 2011 and 'Lemonade', and as a member of 'Destiny’s Child with Survivor' in 2001. 'Renaissance', in Australia and the US, has sold 332,000 equivalent album units in one week. This is the biggest week of the year for any record released by a single female artist.

In the meantime, American singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers debuted in the top 10 of the Official Albums Chart at number six with her second studio album ‘Surrender’ (Polydor). Another new entry this week is Orbital’s '30 Something’ (London Music Stream), which peaked at No. 19 and is Orbital's first Top 40 success.

Additionally, 'Renaissance' has also surpassed her previous 2016 album, 'Lemonade,' by one spot and debuted at number two in Germany. The only difference between the positions of 'Lemonade' and 'Renaissance' was found in Switzerland, where 'Lemonade' peaked at Number Three and 'Renaissance' debuted at Number Three. There was only a slight decline in sales between the two singles.

In relation to traditional album sales, 'Renaissance' moved a total of 190,000 copies in terms of traditional album sales, including 121,000 of those sales were for CDs, while 26,000 were for vinyl copies and 43,000 were for digital downloads. Traditional album sales include full-album purchases across both physical and digital platforms.

Beyoncé's success on the charts extends beyond the top 200 albums as the first female artist to ever have 12 or more songs on the chart at once. Beyonce broke a milestone in 2016 when every song from her sixth studio album, 'Lemonade', reached the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Throughout her solo career, seven of her songs have reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, while 20 of her songs have peaked in the top 10.

'Renaissance' was billed as "Act 1" of the "three-act project" when it was released on July 29th, this year. Beyonce, ahead of the release of her new song, wrote on her website, "My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgement. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking."

The first single from the album was launched in June, ‘Break My Soul’.

