Dua Lipa extends thanks after receiving Ambassador of Kosovo title from her homeland 

English singer Dua Lipa has been named an Ambassador for Kosovo. Though the pop star was raised in London, she was born in Kosovo to Kosovo Albanian parents. When she was a young child, her family moved to Pristina, Kosovo. Her family later moved back to their native country in 2008, when the nation achieved independence. Dua, who has openly shown her support for the Balkans country, was honoured with the title on Friday. The 26-year-old star took to her Instagram account and shared the news with her followers.

Sharing a photograph with Kosovo's president, Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, Lipa wrote, "Yesterday afternoon I was awarded the title of Honourary Ambassador of Kosovo by our Madame President."

"It’s an honour and a privilege to be able to represent my country all over the world and to continue my work and efforts globally to see that we leave our mark and make a difference. The youth of Kosovo deserves the right to visa liberalization, freedom to travel and to dream big. Thank you," the ‘Levitating’ singer added.

The president of the Republic of Kosovo too posted a slew of pics from the event where she decorated Lipa with a special medal and a certificate. "Today, I gave the title of Honorary Ambassador of the Republic of Kosovo to Dua Lipa, because she continues to honor our country in every step and every appearance," read Osmani-Sadriu’s post caption, which was translated to English from Albanian.

Ahead of the ceremony, Kosovo’s president had shared a written invitation in which she wrote, "Aside from being a world-class and a once-in-a-generation musician, you are also a role model for many girls and women across the world as a forthright and conscientious activist. But above all, what you have done for the people of Kosovo, in raising awareness of the Republic of Kosovo is unmatched and truly invaluable."

Noting the singer’s international influence, the president continued, "I thanked her, on behalf of all the citizens of the Republic of Kosovo, for everything she has done and is making our voice heard everywhere in the world."

Osmani-Sadriu, after the event, took to her personal Instagram handle to thank and congratulate the Grammy-winning singer.

Dua Lipa’s lengthy tour supporting her 2020 sophomore album ‘Future Nostalgia’, which includes visits to Sziget and Firefly Music Festival, is almost finished. She collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion earlier this year on the song ‘Sweetest Pie,’ and she also worked with Young Thug and Calvin Harris on the song ‘Potion’.

