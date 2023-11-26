LIVE TV
Beyoncé's Renaissance concert film premieres at a star-studded event in Beverly Hills

WION Web Team
Los Angeles, United StatesEdited By: Kirtika KatiraUpdated: Nov 26, 2023, 09:43 AM IST

Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour film to release in theaters on December 1. Photograph:(Instagram)

Star-studded Renaissance film premiere dazzles Beverly Hills, showcasing Beyonce's tour's behind-the-scenes and on-stage moments.

Beyoncé set Beverly Hills on fire on Saturday night as her latest cinematic venture, Renaissance, was unveiled at the prestigious Samuel Goldwyn Theater. The grand premiere marked a dazzling affair, with an opulent dress code and a chrome carpet leading to a screening of the much-anticipated concert film.

Guests adorned in "cozy opulence" attire graced the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ theatre, enjoying a spectacle of Renaissance film artwork. The event boasted several photo opportunities, including the chance to pose alongside Beyoncé's signature silver horse, captivating attendees from Destiny’s Child members to Hollywood elites.

Notable personalities like Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, Janelle Monáe, Lizzo, Lupita Nyong’o, and many more walked the chrome carpet. Beyoncé, however, wasn't seen at the premiere.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé chronicles the global icon's monumental Renaissance World Tour, showcasing electrifying on-stage performances and exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpses. The film documents Beyoncé's journey from the tour's launch in Stockholm to its breathtaking finale in Kansas City.

Produced under Beyoncé's Parkwood Entertainment, the film not only commemorates her groundbreaking tour but also celebrates her record-breaking achievements, solidifying her status as the most decorated artist in Grammy history.

Following the Los Angeles premiere, Renaissance is set for a world premiere event in London before its theatrical release, distributed exclusively through AMC Theatres. This distribution strategy mirrors Taylor Swift's successful concert film release, The Eras Tour, which surpassed $100 million at the domestic box office.

Beyoncé's foray into concert films isn't new, given the success of Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé on Netflix in 2019, documenting her historic Coachella performance. 

Topics