Beyoncé says 'I love you, Lizzo!' after excluding her name in Boston concert

Beyoncé is setting the record straight about her feelings towards Lizzo, and it's clear that not only is she referencing the artist in her music again, but she's also showering her with affectionate recognition. During her electrifying performance at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in ATL on Monday night, as reported by TMZ, Beyoncé charmed the audience as usual. She took the stage to perform "Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)", a song that not only showcases her immense talent but also uplifts her fellow female artists, including the remarkable Lizzo, through heartfelt acknowledgments. During a concert in Boston earlier this month, Beyoncé's performance of "Break My Soul (Queen's Remix)" appeared to exclude Lizzo's name from the song.

When Beyoncé 'forgot' Lizzo's name!

Normally, Lizzo's name is mentioned in the lyrics alongside other influential black women in the entertainment industry. However, in several videos shared on social media, Beyoncé repeated Erykah Badu's name multiple times instead of mentioning Lizzo's name, even though the name was displayed on the screen behind her.



This apparent omission came shortly after news broke that Lizzo faces a lawsuit filed by three former dancers from her team. The lawsuit alleges a hostile work environment and harassment during their time as part of Lizzo's dance team. The complaint also involves Lizzo's production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., and a person referred to as the 'dance cast captain'.

Beyonce rectifies mistake, says 'I love you, Lizzo!'

However. Lizzo was back in the lineup a couple of days later. Beyoncé took this opportunity to take things up a notch. With an even more touching gesture, she openly declared, "I love you, Lizzo!" The crowd, undoubtedly in awe of this display of camaraderie, interpreted it as a profound sign of support. A passionate fan even responded with an enthusiastic "OK!" capturing the sentiment of the moment.

