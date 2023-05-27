Beyonce halts Paris gig to pay a moving tribute to Tina Turner

During her Renaissance World Tour, American singer-songwriter Beyonce got emotional as she paid her final tribute to "beloved queen" Tina Turner, who passed away aged 83 on Wednesday. While performing in Paris' Stade de France stadium, she asked the crowd to scream in honour of the late legendary singer and remember her legacy.

Addressing the crowd at her Paris gig, Beyonce said, "I want you guys to just scream, so she can feel your love. I feel so blessed to have witnessed her brilliance."

Quickly turning the attention back to herself, she added, "And I feel also very blessed to be here to perform once again in Paris after so many years. Thank you for your loyalty."

Beyonce also paid tribute to Tina on her website. The special note read, "My beloved queen, I love you endlessly. I'm so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way."

"You are strength and resilience," she continued. "You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done."

Tina Turner, who was born Anna Mae Bullock in November 1939, died of natural causes at her home in Switzerland after battling cancer and kidney failure for years.

