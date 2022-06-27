BET Awards 2022: Jazmine Sullivan, The Weeknd, Diddy win big, see full winners' list here

Edited By: Kirtika Katira
Delhi, India Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 10:18 AM(IST)

BET Awards 2022 Photograph:( Instagram )

BET Awards began on Sunday night in Los Angeles with a host of celebrities joining the ceremony. Check out the list of this year's winners here.

The BET Awards of this year, which celebrates Black excellence in music, culture and sports, kickstarted on Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Several popular stars graced the red carpet of the ceremony in drop-dead gorgeous attires. It aired live from LA and could be seen on multiple platforms.

Taraji P. Henson took over the hosting duties for the night and she didn't shy away from addressing the recent US Supreme Court's decision to reverse the Roe v. Wade ruling. She criticized the court's decision and spoke for women's rights.

Coming to the winners of the night, Diddy received a lifetime achievement award, Jazmine Sullivan bagged the award for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist and Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin won Dr Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award. 

Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Tems won Best Collaboration for their track ‘Essence’. Check out the full list of winners here!

BET Winners of 2022

Album of the year

WINNER: An Evening With Silk Sonic, Silk Sonic
Back of My Mind, H.E.R.
Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator
Certified Lover Boy, Drake
Donda, Kanye West
Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe, Jazmine Sullivan
Planet Her, Doja Cat

Best female R&B/pop artist

Ari Lennox
Chlöe
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
WINNER: Jazmine Sullivan
Mary J. Blige
Summer Walker

Best male R&B/pop artist

Blxst
Chris Brown
Givēon
Lucky Daye
WINNER: The Weeknd
Wizkid
Yung Bleu

Best female hip hop artist

Cardi B
Doja Cat
Latto
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie

Best male hip hop artist

Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kanye West
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby

Best group

WINNER: Silk Sonic
Chlöe X Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Migos
Young Dolph & Key Glock

Best collaboration

WINNER: “Essence,” Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Tems
“Every Chance I Get,” DJ Khaled Feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk
“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA
“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug
“Whole Lotta Money” (Remix), Bia Feat. Nicki Minaj

Best new artist

Baby Keem
Benny the Butcher
WINNER: Latto
Muni Long
Tems
Yung Bleu

Video of the year

WINNER: “Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
“Have Mercy,” Chlöe
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
“Smokin Out the Window,” Silk Sonic
“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

Video director of the year

WINNER: Anderson. Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak
Benny Boom
Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch
Director X
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott

Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award

“All in Your Hands,” Marvin Sapp
“Come to Life,” Kanye West
“Grace.” Kelly Price
“Hallelujah,” Fred Hammond
“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix),” H.E.R. & Tauren Wells
“Jireh,” Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
WINNER: “We Win,” Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin

BET Her

“Best of Me (Originals),” Alicia Keys
WINNER: “Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige
“Have Mercy,” Chlöe
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
“Roster,” Jazmine Sullivan
“Unloyal,” Summer Walker & Ari Lennox
“Woman,” Doja Cat

Best international act

Dave (U.K.)
Dinos (France)
Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of the Congo)
Fireboy DML (Nigeria)
Little Simz (U.K.)
Ludmilla (Brazil)
Major League DJz (South Africa)
Tayc (France)
WINNER: Tems (Nigeria)

Best movie

Candyman
WINNER: King Richard
Respect
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Summer of Soul
The Harder They Fall

Best actor

Adrian Holmes, Bel Air
Anthony Anderson, Black-Ish
Damson Idris, Snowfall
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Forest Whitaker, Respect | Godfather of Harlem
Jabari Banks, Bel Air
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
WINNER: Will Smith, King Richard

Best actress

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Coco Jones, Bel Air
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Mary J. Blige, Power Book II: Ghost
Queen Latifah, The Equalizer
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Regina King, The Harder They Fall
WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria | Spider-Man: No Way Home

YoungStars award

Akira Akbar
Demi Singleton
WINNER: Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Saniyya Sidney
Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the year award

Brittney Griner
Candace Parker
WINNER: Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Sha’carri Richardson
Simone Biles

Sportsman of the year award

Aaron Donald
Bubba Wallace
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Ja Morant
LeBron James
WINNER: Stephen Curry

