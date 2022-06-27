'Top Gun: Maverick' becomes highest-grossing movie of the year globally, soars past $1 billion

Tom Cruise-starrer 'Top Gun: Maverick', which released exactly a month ago in theatres on May 27, is still flying high at the box office. The movie joined the coveted $1 billion club over the weekend and became the highest-grossing movie of the year at the global box office.

With the latest update from the BO, the Tom Cruise movie has overtaken Disney's Marvel adventure 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness', starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Rachel McAdams, Jett Klyne, and Julian Hilliard.

The Marvel movie has earned nearly $943 million at the global box office, which is slightly less than 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

Prior to this weekend, the sequel to Cruise's 1986 action flick was already the highest-grossing movie of the year at the domestic box office. It has a revenue of approximately $521 million, along with $484.7 million at the international box office.

The film has grossed $1.006 billion worldwide.

Also read: Matthew McConaughey responds to President Biden signing gun control bill

The film earned another $30.5 million in its fifth weekend of domestic release, which placed the film back in the top slot for the weekend. It puts its domestic total at $521.723 million.

The action drama film has been directed by Joseph Kosinski and written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie. It is set 36 years after its predecessor and it follows Maverick's reluctant return to the United States Navy Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor program.