Bella Hadid confirms relationship with equestrian Adan Banuelos; goes Insta official

Supermodel Bella Hadid has taken to Instagram to subtly announce her new relationship with equestrian Adam Banuelos. The revelation came as a surprise to fans, hidden within a carousel of photos from Hadid's 27th birthday celebration last October, which had an equestrian theme.

In the post shared on 16 February, Hadid can be seen getting close to Banuelos, who is dressed in a striped collared shirt and jeans. Meanwhile, Hadid is seen sporting an off-the-shoulder denim top, accessorised with a bold silver belt and a black cowgirl hat that partially conceals her face.

She also shared a cute clip of the pair kissing. As they sat at a picnic table inside a farm stable, Hadid held Banuelos’ hands and leaned in for a kiss.

She simply captioned the birthday post: "October 9, 2023. My 27th Birthday." Check it out below!

While the couple has been low-key about their relationship, they were first linked in October 2023, around the time of Hadid's birthday festivities. TMZ captured a moment of the pair kissing in Fort Worth, Texas, adding fuel to the speculation.

Banuelos, 34, is an accomplished equestrian, a passion that Hadid shares. Her Instagram is filled with photos of her with horses. She’s also been competing, having already received her championship qualification status only a month after she started entering competitions.

Hadid's new relationship comes after her split from Marc Kalman in July 2023, following a three-year relationship.