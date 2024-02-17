Usher reveals why Justin Bieber declined his request to perform at Super Bowl

Super Bowl 2024 was all over the news last week due to several reasons. While Taylor Swift, Usher, and the clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers were the main topics of discussion, Justin Bieber also found himself in the spotlight.

Leading up to the halftime show, rumours swirled that Usher, who once mentored Bieber, had invited the pop star to join him on stage. However, Bieber opted to watch from the audience, disappointing fans who were hoping for his comeback performance. Usher recently shed some light on Bieber's decision to not get involved in the Super Bowl halftime performance during an interview with The Breakfast Club.

In the interview, Usher revealed that he had reached out to several artists for the Super Bowl halftime show, not just Bieber. He expressed understanding for Bieber's decision, stating, "I think it might have just been that he’s just wanting to tell a different story right now, and I did understand that."

Despite Bieber's absence from the Super Bowl stage, Usher hinted at future collaborations, saying, "We did have a brief conversation, and we’re gonna do something else in the future."

He also predicted that Bieber would eventually perform at the Super Bowl, saying, "[Bieber is] going to play the Super Bowl… I profess that over his life because he has a career that deserves it."